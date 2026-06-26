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'How can Rajinikanth be jealous of Vijay?': Vishnu Vishal says it's 'very painful' to see Thalaivar explain himself

Vishnu Vishal defended Rajinikanth amid the recent Vijay controversy, saying it was "very painful" that the superstar had to publicly deny being jealous of the Tamil Nadu CM.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

'How can Rajinikanth be jealous of Vijay?': Vishnu Vishal says it's 'very painful' to see Thalaivar explain himself
Rajinikanth with Vishnu Vishal and Vijay
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Vishnu Vishal has strongly defended superstar Rajinikanth amid the recent controversy surrounding Thalaivar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, calling it "very painful" that the veteran actor had to publicly clarify he was not jealous of the actor-turned-politician. Speaking during the promotions of Gatta Kusthi 2, Vishnu reflected on how social media has amplified scrutiny of celebrities, with online narratives often snowballing far beyond reality.

Commenting on the growing culture of online criticism in an interview with YouTube channel Rednool, Vishnu said, "Today, a situation has arisen in which Thalaivar has to say directly that I have nothing against Vijay. We are in such an era where he is being accused of staying silent for four days and having to explain himself on the mic after the online storm. How can anyone say he's jealous after everything he has achieved? It’s very painful to see."

Vishnu's remarks come in the wake of the recent Rajinikanth-Vijay controversy. After Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, some social media users criticised Rajinikanth for not publicly congratulating him immediately, with some even alleging that the superstar was jealous of Vijay's political success and had sided with the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Putting the speculation to rest, Rajinikanth addressed the controversy during a media interaction at his Chennai residence. "Why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) became the CM, I might get jealous," he quipped. The superstar clarified that he had congratulated Vijay as soon as the election results confirmed his party's victory, while admitting he was surprised to see the actor become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in his very first electoral outing.

READ | Mohanlal vs Shah Rukh Khan: Athimanoharam to clash at box office with King

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