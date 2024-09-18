Twitter
How Aishwarya Rai became one of Bollywood's richest stars, wealthier than Abhishek: Secret to her Rs 800-crore net worth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's remarkable Rs 800 crore net worth surpasses that of her husband Abhishek and mother-in-law Jaya.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

How Aishwarya Rai became one of Bollywood's richest stars, wealthier than Abhishek: Secret to her Rs 800-crore net worth
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a name synonymous with elegance and success, has had a remarkable career and enjoys a lavish lifestyle that reflects her status as a global icon. From winning the Miss World pageant to making significant strides in Bollywood and Hollywood, she has carved out a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

Net worth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s impressive net worth is a testament to her multifaceted career. With an estimated fortune exceeding Rs 800 crore, she stands as one of the most successful figures in Bollywood. Her wealth is a result of not just her acting career but also her strategic investments and business ventures. Aishwarya has made significant strides in entrepreneurship, investing in various companies and thereby adding to her substantial net worth.

Professional success

In Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the highest-paid actresses. Her fee per film can go up to Rs 10 crore, reflecting her significant influence and popularity in the industry. Her recent work, including the blockbuster film ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ has reinforced her reputation as a leading actress with exceptional talent. Aishwarya’s diverse roles and successful performances continue to captivate audiences and establish her as a powerhouse performer.

Brand endorsements

Beyond her acting career, Aishwarya is a sought-after brand ambassador. She commands around Rs 6-7 crore per day for endorsing prestigious brands, both in India and internationally. Her endorsements extend her influence beyond cinema, highlighting her global appeal and solidifying her status as an international icon.

Strategic investments

Aishwarya’s financial expertise is evident through her strategic investments. In 2021, she invested Rs 5 crore in a nutrition-focused healthcare company. Prior to this, she and her mother had invested Rs 1 crore in an environmental startup based in Bengaluru, which focuses on air quality data metrics. These investments showcase her interest in impactful ventures and highlight her business acumen.

Contributions to entertainment production

Aishwarya’s involvement in the entertainment industry is not limited to acting. She played a significant role in Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL), which was India’s first entertainment company founded by her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. ABCL was behind successful films like ‘Major Saab’ and ‘Mrityudata,’ and also organized the 1996 Miss World competition, further illustrating her contributions to the industry.

Luxe residence

Reflecting her taste for luxury, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives in some of the most opulent properties. Her primary residence, ‘Jalsa,’ is the iconic Bachchan bungalow located in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area. The family also owns a luxurious villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and a high-end apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. These residences showcase their extravagant lifestyle.

High-end automobiles

Aishwarya's love for luxury is also evident in her collection of high-end automobiles. These vehicles not only complement her glamorous persona but also signify her fondness for the finer things in life.

