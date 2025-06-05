The introduction of an innovative concept of dual climaxes with Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, has amplified the hype and set the stage for a blockbuster. However, the advance booking figures paint a worrying picture.

There is a quite obvious craze and huge expectation surrounding Housefull 5, as the franchise is returning after six years, and poised to end the box office slump. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panday once again joined forces with Sajid Nadiadwala to offer a wholesome dose of humour, especially slapstick comedy with a bigger cast. With the addition of veterans Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Ranjeet, the stakes and expectations have increased manifold. Also, the introduction of an innovative concept of dual climaxes with Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, has amplified the hype and set the stage for a blockbuster. However, the advance booking figures paint a worrying picture.

Given the budget and scale of Housefull 5, the film has so far registered an advance booking worth Rs 4.38 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As updated three hours ago, the advance booking gross for Housefull 5 is substantial, with a total gross of Rs 9.59 crore including block seats) and 1,41,086 tickets sold across various formats and languages, as per the Sacnilk report. Maharashtra(1.07 Cr {2.07 Cr with blocked seats}) and Delhi(89.94 Lac {1.66 Cr with blocked seats}) are the best-performing markets so far.





Housefull 5’s sluggish start in advance bookings has raised concerns pointing to a lowered opening-day collection estimated to be around 19-20 crore. The last few hours are the most crucial if film has to conclude pre-sales on a respectable note, it must show a massive jump today. Though weekend bookings, especially Saturday and Sunday can elevate the potential to live up to its predecessors' success. Nevertheless, the film's fate relies on positive word of mouth. If audiences appreciate the humour with a new killer twist and star-studded cast, the weekend could help the film turn things around.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 stars a strong ensemble cast, including Akshay, Riteish, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, and Nana Patekar among others. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson, the film is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise.