Released on June 6, the film earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day, the highest debut for the Housefull franchise.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has finally ended his dry spell with a solid box office hit. His latest film, Housefull 5, has opened strong, raking in Rs 87 crore over its first weekend.

Released on June 6, the film earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day, the highest debut for the Housefull franchise. It saw a 29% rise on the second day, bringing in Rs 31 crore, followed by Rs 32 crore on Sunday. With this momentum, the film is well on its way to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

A key reason for the film’s success is Akshay’s return to his signature comedy style, something fans had been waiting for. Housefull 5 also stands out for being the first Bollywood movie to hit theatres with two alternate endings, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, letting viewers pick which version they want to watch while booking tickets.

Another highlight is the film’s ensemble cast and clever throwbacks to earlier Housefull films. Packed with references and iconic moments from the previous installments, the movie taps into nostalgia, giving longtime fans plenty to cheer about.

Housefull 5 features a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, and several others.

The star-studded lineup adds to the film’s appeal, bringing together comedy veterans and fresh faces for an all-out entertainer.