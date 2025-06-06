Though the makers made repeated requests against illegal downloading, the film is now available online on various piracy platforms.

After much anticipation, Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 has arrived in the theatres with mostly positive reviews on social media. As per early estimates, The fifth instalment of the hit franchise showing good response in theatres as audiences in numbers flocking the theatre in curiosity to know who is the killer in two separate Housefull 5A and Houseful 5B versions. Amid this, there are reports that the pirated version of Housefull 5 has begun criculating on the internet a few hours after the release.

Though the makers made repeated requests against illegal downloading, the film is now available online on various piracy platforms. Released on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 is available across several formats, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and lower resolutions on common piracy websites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Tamilrockerz, and several Telegram channels.Subsequently, the related keywords like ‘Housefull 5 Full Movie Download’, ‘Housefull 5 HD Free Download’, ‘Housefull 5 Tamilrockers’, ‘Housefull 5 Telegram Links’ and 'Housefull 5 Download Full Movie Filmyzilla' have gained traction on the internet. So far, the makers have not yet issued any statement regarding the online leak.

It's essential to note that these pirated versions, available for free, pose a significant threat to the film's box office performance. Furthermore, these websites are notorious hotspots for malware, spyware, and ransomware, making them a risk to users' online security. As such, it's crucial to avoid these sites and support the film through legitimate means.

Meanwhile, Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set on a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire mysteriously dies, resultingin a chaotic whodunit filled with slapstick humour and comic misadventures. As Akshay Kumar’s character joins in with fellow passengers to solve the murder, with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the roles of police officers, attempting to unravel the mystery of the murder. This time, the film introduces suspense elements and multiple climatic twists.