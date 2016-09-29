Hope Colors doesn't air the episode: Tannishtha Chatterjee on 'Comedy Nights Bachao' fiasco!

Tannishtha Banerjee's Facebook post where she spoke about the racist attacks on her on Comedy Nights Bachao stage has now gone viral..

Many a times, Bollywood celebrities have had issues with the idea of a roast. Many times, they have even made their displeasure evident on Comedy Nights Bachao stage. But never has something like this happened. Actress Tannishtha Banerjee was targeted for her skin colour and she decided to walk out.

The actress soon spoke about her horrible experience in a Facebook post. Now she opened up on the horrible episode and said, "It is ridiculous that in 2016, I have to stand up and clarify such stuff. I was on a Facebook Live Chat a few minutes ago, and shockingly 50 per cent of the people whom I interacted with wanted to know why I was making such hue and cry about this."

The Parched heroine told Spotboye.com, "A channel like Colors produces content like this in 2016?

Why do we find a show like Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza funny? We need to continue talking about this because things are not going to change overnight in India, our mentality has to undergo a sea change. I walked out. My colleagues Leena Yadav (director) and Radhika (co-artiste) followed me. Still, Team Comedy Nights Bachao had the cheek to tell me that I should complete the exit shot. I don't want anybody to apologise to me. It's not about me."

She also explained that she wants the episode not to be aired at all. "Nobody had made fun of my skin tone so far. I don't want to be featured in that episode at all. If Colors is really sorry, they won't run that episode at all."

Now, it's upto the channel to see if they really want to