'Honsla Rakh': Diljit Dosanjh cradles Shehnaaz Gill's baby bump in new stills from upcoming film

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill are working together for the first time in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh. The duo is shooting for the movie in Canada. Now, the actors took to their social media pages and shared a couple of BTS stills from the film which has set the fans into a meltdown. In the photos, Shehnaaz is seen donning a baby bump and Diljit is cradling it. The actors make for a cute onscreen couple, indeed.

While sharing the photos, Diljit wrote, "#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021 @sonambajwa @shehnaazgill @humblekids_ @thindmotionfilms #StoryTimeProductions @amarjitsaron @thepawangill @bal_deo @onlyrakeshdhawan @sonalisingh #teamdosanjh."

Whereas Shehnaaz captioned it as "Excited??????? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh."

Check it out below:

One of the fans commented, "I m so damn happy after watching these pictures... Just wow... Amazing... Both my favourites are lit."

While another one wrote, "Oye hoyeee Most awaited pic All the very best for Honsla Rakh Super Amazing capture May Waheguru Bestows his grace over my Dil Naaz."

Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021, and is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was part of a recently released music video by Badshah titled 'Fly'. There are even reports making the rounds that she will be a part of another music video with Sidharth Shukla and sung by Shreya Ghoshal.