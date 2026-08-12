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Honey Singh takes another swipe at Badshah over stage name row: 'Jab ye log aage badh gaye to...'

Honey Singh has shared a reel questioning Badshah’s claim that he chose his stage name himself, bringing their old feud back into the spotlight.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Honey Singh takes another swipe at Badshah over stage name row: 'Jab ye log aage badh gaye to...'
Image credit: Instagram
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The long-running tension between Honey Singh and Badshah has once again become a talking point. This time, the discussion started after Badshah spoke about his stage name on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, followed by Honey Singh sharing a reel on Instagram.

Honey Singh shares reel about Badshah

Honey Singh recently reshared a reel that questioned Badshah’s claim about his stage name. The reel was shared with a message saying, "Honey Singh has now shared an insta story against Badshah. Only thing got viral from Samay Raina's latent members only episode and that is Honey Singh Vs Badshah again."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R I H A N (@seedhathok)

In the video, the content creator questioned Badshah’s statement and said, "Bhai Badshah ne bola hai ki uska naam 'Badshah' Honey Singh ne nahi us ne khud rakha hai. Ghanta!"

Creator claims Honey Singh gave Badshah his name

The creator then spoke about how Badshah allegedly got his stage name. According to the creator, Honey Singh became very popular after the success of his International Villager album. He claimed that several rappers later said they were part of Honey Singh’s group.

The creator also claimed that Badshah had earlier said that Honey Singh gave him the stage name Badshah.

He further took a dig at Badshah and said, "Jab ye log aage badh gaye to inlogon ne bolna start kar diya Badshah naam maine khud rakha. Brown Rang maine khud likha tha. But reality kya hai wo ham sab ko pata hai."

The creator also claimed that Honey Singh often says, "Ye sab meria ulaadein hain aur Badshah mera client."

What did Badshah say on Samay Raina’s show?

The discussion began after Badshah appeared on India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2. During the episode, Samay Raina asked him about his stage name. Samay asked Badshah, "Aapka naam Badshah kisne diya tha aapko?" Badshah replied, "Maine."

The answer later became a talking point after an older clip reportedly showing Badshah discussing his name started circulating online.

Samay Raina also jokes about Honey Singh and Badshah

The same episode also featured a moment where Samay appeared to make a joke about the old Honey Singh-Badshah feud. After a contestant finished performing, Samay picked up the microphone and sang, "Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main."

The moment quickly became popular online and added to the discussion around the two rappers’ long-running dispute.

Honey Singh and Badshah’s old dispute

Honey Singh and Badshah were once part of the hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. Their association later ended, followed by disagreements over songs, credits and their work together. Their old dispute has continued to come up in public conversations over the years, with Brown Rang also becoming a major part of the controversy.

Honey Singh’s latest Instagram activity has now brought the issue back into the spotlight following Badshah’s appearance on Samay Raina’s show.

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