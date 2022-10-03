Honey Singh shares Punjabi singer Alfaaz's health update, thanks Mohali cops for catching the 'culprits'

Honey Singh-Alfaaz/Instagram

Punjabi singer Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar was attacked outside a dhaba (an eatery) on the Landran-Banur Road in Mohali over money issues on the night of Saturday, October 1. As per sources, the singer was coming out of the Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his three friends named Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit on Saturday night, when there was an argument between suspect Vicky, a former employee of the dhaba, and the dhaba owner.

Vicky had asked Alfaaz to mediate in between for settling his dues with the dhaba owner, however, the latter refused to pay the suspect. Enraged with anger, Vicky, a resident of Raipur Rani, tried to run away with the owner's tempo and rammed into the Punjabi singer while reversing his vehicle.

Alfaaz aka Amanjot was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Mohali with multiple injuries on his head, arms, and legs. Rapper Honey Singh had shared his photo from the hospital on his Instagram account on Sunday, October 2, and along with the photo, he had warned his attackers as he wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." He later deleted his post from his account.

Hours after deleting his first post, Honey Singh shared another post with a short note on his Instagram informing that Alfaaz is out of danger and Mohali police has arrested the culprits behind his attack. His note read, "Special thanx to mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last nite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."

For the unversed, Honey Singh aka Hirdesh Singh and Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar are among the dynamic duos of the Punjabi music industry. Together, they have collaborated with chartbuster songs like Haye Mera Dil, Bebo, Birthday Bash, and Yaar Bathere.