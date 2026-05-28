Honey Singh opens up on drug phase, says SRK and Akshay Kumar warned him

Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar had warned him about his drug abuse, which later contributed to his downfall and health struggles.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse and mental health, revealing that Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar had personally warned him about his lifestyle during his peak years.

Speaking on the ABtalks podcast, Honey Singh reflected on his rise to fame between 2011 and 2014, saying that success, money, and drug use had completely changed his personality. He admitted that he was not in a good mental state during that time and often behaved arrogantly, even believing he was invincible.

The rapper shared that during his meteoric rise in the industry, several senior actors observed his behaviour and tried to guide him. He specifically mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar repeatedly advised him to stay away from drugs, warning him that it could destroy his life and career.

Honey Singh recalled Shah Rukh Khan telling him directly that his habits would “finish and destroy” him if he continued down that path. He also said that many senior actors, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, showed concern for him and tried to help him stay grounded.

The singer clarified that he does not blame the film or music industry for his downfall, stating that his struggles were the result of his own choices and mindset.

Honey Singh’s decline began after his massive success with tracks like Desi Kalakaar. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and stepped away from the spotlight to focus on treatment and recovery.

In earlier interviews, he has spoken about severe addiction issues during that phase, before eventually making a comeback in 2023 with new music projects and tours.

After a long break from the industry, Honey Singh has now returned to active work, releasing fresh music and reconnecting with fans worldwide.