AP Dhillon's concert became even more special when Honey Singh, Jazzy B, and Shinda Kahlon joined him on stage leaving fans surprised.

Singer AP Dhillon rocked the stage in New Delhi on Saturday evening as part of his 'The Brownprint Tour' where he thrilled thousands of fans with his energetic performances.

The concert became even more special when Honey Singh, Jazzy B, and Shinda Kahlon joined him on stage leaving fans surprised. Jazzy B entertained the crowd with his iconic track 'Dil Luteya', while Honey Singh brought his signature energy with 'Millionaire', a song recently featured in the Hindi dub of 'Suits'. Together with AP Dhillon, the trio sang 'Dil Luteya', making fans cheer and sing along.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dhillon shared a video from the concert, featuring himself, Jazzy B, and Honey Singh. The clip showed fans swaying and singing along to the tunes.

Dhillon, the main performer of the night, kicked off his set with fan favourites including 'Excuses', 'Brown Munde', 'Summer High', and 'Dil Nu'. The singer with Shinda Kahlon performed songs from his latest EP, including 'Bora Bora' and 'Old Money'.

However, the highlight of the night was when the Punjabi sensation asked the crowd, "Delhi, are you having fun? Make some noise!" leaving Delhi fans erupt in laughter and cheers. Meanwhile, last week Mumbaikars witnessed a soulful performance from the Punjabi sensation.

Interestingly, his gig got some Bollywood tadka with the presence of Malaika Arora on stage. Several videos and pictures from the concert went viral in which Malaika could be seen grooving with AP on the stage. The duo even shared a warm hug, leaving fans extremely excited. In September, Dhillon announced his India tour which will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil Nu hitmaker shared his excitement: "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LET'S GO!" Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," according to a statement released by his team. This marks Dhillon's second tour in India, following his debut in 2021.

