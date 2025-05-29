Hollywood have seen many flops, but one movie that took 10 years to be released with around Rs 556 crores of investment bumped at the box office and earned the title of being the worst movie ever made. This movie had everything wrong with it.

This Hollywood film got everything wrong from funding to taking long years to be released to budget issues for which it has earned a notorious reputation as the ‘worst film ever made’. What more, the film was crowdfunded, hired some of the big Hollywood actors, it even took the makers 10 years. And finally, it did not even make 1 percent of its investment and proved to be a box office failure.

Foodfight- Hollywood's biggest bummer

In 2002, Lawrence Kasanoff announced his first movie, an ambitious film project, an animated feature film called ‘Foodfight’. The film starred actors like Charlie Sheen, Hilary Duff, and Eva Longoria who lent their voices to the main characters. Some other famous character artists like Wayne Brady, Larry Miller, and Christopher Lloyd also lend their voice to other main characters. Being a first-time director, Kasanoff was fresh in filmmaking, but still he headed the film as its director-producer.

His company, Threshold, and Korean investment company Natural Image came jointly on board to invest USD 25 million (Rs 214 crore). The rest of the amount was managed through crowdfunding and taking high loans, totaling USD 65 million (Rs 556 crores).

Foodfight’s financial problems

However, the film witnessed production delays from the beginning. The first issue came when Kasanoff claimed that hard drives with unfinished assets were stolen. But the film's crew rejected his claims. After this, the makers changed the film’s animation style mid-production from cartoonish (cartoonish exaggeration or rubberised motion) to stop motion. As production was further delayed, several brands, like Cheetos and M&M's, that had initially showed interest and became the production’s investors, left the project. During this process, the film missed its first release date in 2003 and the second one in 2005. Another setback was the failure of a distribution deal with Lionsgate in 2007.

The pressure was so much that in 2011, it was auctioned for USD 2.5 million (213 crores) because of the loan default. StoryArk investors auctioned it to Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, which then completed the film ‘as inexpensively and quickly as possible’. It was finally released in 2012 in a limited way and was then released in the home media. After going through the production for 10 years, with Rs 556 crores, Foodfight! It only earned USD 120,000 (Rs 1.03 crores) and went down in the history of Hollywood as bearing ‘99.8 percent of net loss’.