Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Hollywood Critics Association reveals reason behind RRR star Jr NTR's absence at the awards

Hollywood Critics Association clears the air by issuing a statement after Jr NTR fans slammed them for not inviting the actor for the awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Hollywood Critics Association reveals reason behind RRR star Jr NTR's absence at the awards
Jr. NTR/ File photo

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR, released in 2022, has garnered praise from not only India but also from International Film Fraternity. The movie and its stars have become a global phenomenon and have also won a number of accolades. Recently, the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR won five awards at the sixth Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Though the fans were celebrating their win, they were also suspicious why only SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan were present to receive the award and suspected that the Hollywood Critics association didn’t invite Jr NTR to the award function. To clear the air, Hollywood Critics Association issued a statement stating the reason why the actor wasn’t present at the award function.

On Monday, The Hollywood Critics Association tweeted, “Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association”

While some of the RRR actor’s fans were relieved after the statement, others could be seen stating that Jr NTR wasn’t there because of some personal reason. One of the comments read, "He lost his brother at that time, that's why he didn't come". Some people also called this move of the association a reaction to the pressure on them and said, “I think you are seeing some fan wars & you put a tweet like this. You have to put this tweet before the awards function. The movie team has approached you & asking you to put a tweet like this. Am I right?".

For the unversed, RRR won five awards at Hollywood Critics Association Awards -  Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Original Song, and the Spotlight Award. In January, the film’s song Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song and also bagged the Best Song award at Critics Choice Awards.

READ | RRR wins five trophies at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, SS Rajamouli dedicates win to Indian filmmakers

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.