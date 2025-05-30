In a 'bizarre' yet interesting marketing stunt, Sydney Sweeney is partnering with Dr. Squatch Soap to sell soap made with her bathwater and hardcore fans are going crazy.

Would you buy soap with someone's bathwater? Well, if its Sydney Sweeney's, many will. In a 'bizarre' yet interesting marketing stunt, Sydney Sweeney is partnering with Dr. Squatch Soap to make this a reality, and hardcore fans are going crazy.

On her Instagram, Euphoria actress announced that the 'limited edition' soap made from the water collected from her bathtub after bubble baths, will soon be available for her fans.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

The product is "a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub." It is an exfoliating bar made from sand, pine bark extract, and Sweeney's bathwater. What about the fragrance? It will have pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss fragrance. Its launch is scheduled on June 6.

But here's a catch, only 5000 'lucky fans' will be able to get it at the price of $8, which is roughly ₹680. Dr. Squatch has opened a contest online, the fans should be above 18.

Internet reacts

One user could not really believe this marketing strategy and asked,'Did she jump into a pool to make it or fill up and empty multiple tubs? What is the concentration of Sydney Sweeney per bar of soap? How high is she on the ingredients label? Is Sydney Sweeney approved by the FDA for commercial distribution?'

Others were not happy, and commented, 'Only losers can buy such things. Why give so much importance and attention to such celebs? Fangirling doesn't help you with regards to your energy.'

'This is so unserious', another user was left shocked. While one user was genuinely excited about the product and said, ‘Gonna add this to my limited editions collection.’

She will soon make a comeback as ‘Cassie’ in Euphoria season 3. She was also seen in the romcom 'Anyone but you' and a horror film 'Immaculate.'