Nani and Sailesh Kolanu's HIT 3, Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, and Ajay Devgn and Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2 will clash at the box office on May 1.

Nani is awaiting the release of his Telugu action thriller HIT: The Third Case or HIT 3. The film hits theatres on May 1 and will clash at the box office with Suriya's Tamil romantic action film Retro and Ajay Devgn-starrer crime thriller Raid 2. At a recent press conference in Chennai, Nani shared this thoughts on this box office clash among the three films led by three of the finest actors from the three film industries.

The Ante Sundaraniki actor said, "I don't think it is competition. I think it is partying. I think we are coming to celebrate our films with all of you. Definitely, it will be amazing here. Retro will be the first choice of the Tamil audience and rightfully so. I hope you will have a great experience in theatre watching Retro because I have huge respect for Suriya sir and I love Karthik's (Karthik Subbaraj) work and I am sure they are going to create some magic in theatres."

"I am promising you all a great experience in the theatres with HIT 3. I want not just Retro and HIT 3 alone (to do well) as Raid 2 is also releasing in Hindi. I want May 1 to be that day, where across the country, everywhere, all movies do very, very well and bring back audiences to theatres in hordes because all three films look exciting. All three films have great content. I want that day to be celebrated like a movie watching day", Nani concluded.

Talking about HIT: The Third Case, it is the third installment in the HIT Cop Universe, that revolves around a specialised fictitious team known as the Homicide Intervention Team tasked with investigating gruesome murders and capturing serial killers. HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022) starred Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, respectively. All the three films have been produced by Nani and helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

On the other hand, after Kanguva's massive box office failure last year, Suriya will hope to bounce back with Retro. The film, which stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed movies such as Pizza, Jigarthanda, Mahaan, and Jigarthanda DoubleX.

Raid 2 is headlined by Ajay Devgn and helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, just like its successful first part Raid released in 2018. Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla will also be seen in pivotal roles. The series showcases how officers from the Income Tax Department investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities.

