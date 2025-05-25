After minting over Rs 100 crore at the global box office, HIT: The Third Case or HIT 3 will start streaming on Netflix from May 29. While the first two parts were led by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, Nani headlined the third installment. Nani also serves as the producer of the franchise.

Headlined by Nani as the cop Arjun Sarkaar, HIT: The Third Case, or simply HIT 3, was released in the cinemas on May 1. Made in around Rs 60 crore, the Telugu-language action thriller became a commercial success, despite mixed reviews from the critics. HIT 3 earned Rs 80 crore net in India and grossed Rs 120 crore worldwide.

HIT: The Third Case is the third installment in the HIT Cop Universe, that revolves around a specialised fictitious team known as the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) tasked with investigating gruesome murders and capturing serial killers. HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022) were led by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, respectively.

Now, within a month since its theatrical release, HIT 3 will start streaming on the Netflix from Thursday, May 29 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Sunday and shared the announcement poster with the caption, "He’s Arjun for the loved ones and Sarkaar for the criminals. Watch HIT: The Third Case, out 29 May, on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

All the three films in the HIT franchise have been bankrolled by Nani under his banners Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions and helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The three movies have also been critically and commercially successful. The first intallment was also remade in Hindi as HIT: The First Case, that starred Rajkummar Rao but flopped at the box office.

Ahead of the HIT 3's release, Nani had said he plans to extend the HIT franchise beyond Telugu cinema, indicating his desire to collaborate with actors from other film industries. The third installment ended with the introduction of Tamil actor Karthi as ACP Veerappan in HIT: The Fourth Case, officially announcing the next film in the franchise.

