The teaser for Nani's highly-anticipated film "HIT: The Third Case" dropped on Monday, coinciding with the actor's 41st birthday. Alongside the teaser release, the filmmakers, led by writer-director Sailesh Kolanu, also announced the movie's official release date.

The high-octane action teaser features Nani in the role of a fierce cop. The teaser reveals that the story revolves around a string of gruesome murders that push the police to their limits as they struggle to uncover the truth. As the investigation hits a dead end, a tough and fiery cop, Arjun Sarkaar, portrayed by Nani, is brought in to crack the case.

The teaser culminates with a jaw-dropping action sequence, where Nani, dressed in a sleek white tuxedo, unleashes his fury, delivering a brutal blow that splits his opponent in half.

The teaser sparked a mixed reaction from netizens, who flooded the comment section with their opinions. While one fan praised the lead actor, Nani, saying, "He's a natural star who will nail this role with ease. Can't wait for a huge hit!", another commenter expressed enthusiasm for the film's stylish vibe, writing, "Looking promising! This is exactly what we needed this Eid."

On the other hand, some netizens were not impressed. One user said, “Again blood blood and blood.” Another added, “Why again! no more violent drama please.”

The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2025. Initially shot in Telugu, the movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film's soundtrack is composed by Mickey J Meyer and is produced under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

The HIT franchise kicked off with "HIT: The First Case", starring Vishwak Sen as a troubled cop dealing with PTSD while investigating a heinous crime. The second installment, "HIT: The Second Case", featured Adivi Sesh as a carefree cop forced out of his comfort zone. The film concluded with a sneak peek of Arjun Sarkaar's character, played by Nani, setting the stage for the third film. "HIT: The Third Case" is expected to weave in references to the first two films, creating an interconnected universe. Srinidhi Shetty stars alongside Nani as the female lead.