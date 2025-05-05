Led by Nani, HIT: The Third Case is the third installment in the HIT Cop Universe, that revolves around a specialised fictitious team known as the Homicide Intervention Team tasked with investigating gruesome murders and capturing serial killers.

The Telugu action crime thriller HIT 3 or HIT: The Third Case, fronted by Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar, was released in the cinemas on Thursday, May 1. Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Ravindra Vijay, Prateik Babbar, and Tisca Chopra are also seen in pivotal roles. The film has set the box office on fire in its extended opening weekend and has grossed Rs 101 crore worldwide in its first four days of release.

The makers shared the poster of HIT 3 crossing the three-digit milestone on their social media handles and wrote, "SARKAAR'S CENTURY. 101+ CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE for HIT 3 in 4 days. A massive first weekend for the action crime thriller." Nani also thanked the audiences as he penned a gratitude note, "Thank you. This weekend. You gave us and cinema 101 reasons to celebrate. #HIT3."

Ahead of the release of HIT 3, the Telugu star expressed his wish to channel the "adrenaline-pumping" energy that Avengers movies had for his widely-loved HIT cop franchise while keeping the story rooted in reality. Talking to PTI, he said, "HIT is the universe of cops, and all of them at some point will come together for a bigger purpose. But they are no superheroes, and they do not land with hammers, shields, and all that like in Avengers. But we want to crack that Avengers kind of energy within that cops space with keeping it real, but very adrenaline-pumping. Someday, in some moment when somebody says, 'all of you assemble', I think we will create that moment in our way. It has to be the biggest case and it has to be a larger issue."

HIT: The Third Case is the third installment in the HIT Cop Universe, that revolves around a specialised fictitious team known as the Homicide Intervention Team tasked with investigating gruesome murders and capturing serial killers. HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022) starred Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, respectively.

All the three films in the HIT franchise have been bankrolled by Nani under his banners Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions and helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The three movies have also been critically and commercially successful. The first intallment was also remade in Hindi as HIT: The First Case, that starred Rajkummar Rao but flopped at the box office.

