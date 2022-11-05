Hit 2 teaser: Major star Adivi Sesh replaces Vishwak Sen in sequel of 2020 crime thriller

Adivi Sesh Hit 2

Actor Adivi Sesh is back with the sequel of his successful film HIT. His last film Major was appreciated by critics, as well as the pan-Indian audience and was a huge hit across all regions.

The teaser of Hit: The 2nd Case shows a rather calm Adivi Sesh playing a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team, in the usually crime-free town of Visakhapatnam. Things take a turn for the worst when he encounters a murder where a woman is found dead with her body parts chopped. The powerful dialogue "Where women are worshipped, there blossoms divinity" and “Where women are not worshipped there, all actions remain unfruitful” increases the thrilling experience. The teaser has already surpassed 10 million views. In the sequel, Sesh has replaced the star of the prequel Vishwak Sen.

Watch the teaser

Earlier in July, DNA India had an exclusive conversation with Sesh, and he touched upon the various aspects of filmmaking. Even Adivi found a resemblance in his and Stallone's journey, and the icon has influenced him in a way. "My life is similar on the lines to him. I have no filmy background, and people were not giving me the opportunity to lead. No one considered me for it. So, I began my career by doing negative roles. Majboori se start kiya tha... but now, I am enjoying it."

It was hard to recognise that the same actor who impressed the masses by playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, had once played Rana Daggubatti aka Bhalladev's son Bhadra in Baahubali- The Begining. Even before Rajamouli's film, Adivi played an antagonist in Panjaa and a few other films. Hit Chapter 2 will release in cinemas on December 2. Apart from that, Adivi will also bring the sequel to 2018 sleeper hit Goodachaari with Goodachaari 2.