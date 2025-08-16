'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
History created! This actress becomes the first-ever woman president of Malayalam movie artists association

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian welcomed the development, saying it was his personal view that women should come to the leadership posts of AMMA.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

History created! This actress becomes the first-ever woman president of Malayalam movie artists association
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

In a first in the history of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), women were elected to its top leadership positions. Women actors Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran were elected as president and general secretary of the organisation, respectively.

Besides them, Ansiba Hasan was elected as joint secretary and Lakshmi Priya as the vice president.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian welcomed the development, saying it was his personal view that women should come to the leadership posts of AMMA. "I say this because it is necessary to create more opportunities for women in the film industry. It is for the first time that women are being elected to the leadership positions of AMMA," he said.

The minister congratulated Menon, Parameswaran and Hasan, saying that they were all competent and strong women.

"Let them all work together. I see it as evidence of the continuation of the changes brought about in the film industry following the recently held cinema conclave," Cherian said.

He also said that it was an indication of the good times that will come for the Malayalam film industry. "I am not saying men are bad. For so long men were heading it. Let women rule come now," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

