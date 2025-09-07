History created! India’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas
Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section.
Filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, winning the Best Director in the Orizzonti Competition for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'.
Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection.
The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. Roy, dressed in a white saree, accepted the honour and called the moment "surreal," thanking the jury, her producers, her cast, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Other Competition titles receiving high praise included fest opener, La Grazia (Mubi) from Paolo Sorrentino and starring longtime collaborator Toni Servillo; Kathryn Bigelow's return with ensemble pic A House of Dynamite (Netflix); Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starrer The Smashing Machine (A24) from Benny Safdie; Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried; Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein (Netflix) led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi; Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia (Focus) with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice, among others as reported by Deadline.
Check out the complete list.
Venice Film Festival 2025 – Winners List
Golden Lion – Father Mother Sister Brother, dir: Jim Jarmusch
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize – The Voice of Hind Rajab
Silver Lion Best Director – Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine
Special Jury Prize – Sotte le Nuvole, dir: Gianfranco Rosi
Best Screenplay – Valerie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d'oeuvre
Best Actor – Toni Servillo, La Grazia
Best Actress – Xin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All
Marcello Mastroianni Award (Best New Young Actor/Actress) – Luna Wedler, Silent Friend
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film – Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia
Horizons (Orizzonti) Awards
Best Film – En El Camino, dir: David Pablos
Best Director – Anuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees
Special Jury Prize – Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto
Best Actor – Giacomo Covi, A Year of School
Best Actress – Benedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella
Best Screenplay – Ana Cristina Barragan, Hiedra
Best Short Film – Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren
Venice Classics
Best Documentary on Cinema – Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith
Best Restored Film – Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie
Venice Immersive
Grand Prize – The Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen
Special Jury Prize – Less Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Negar Motevalymeidanshah
Achievement Prize – A Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes
(With inputs from ANI)