History created! India’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees

Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 07:49 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

History created! India’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees
Image credit: Instagram
Filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, winning the Best Director in the Orizzonti Competition for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'.

Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection.

The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. Roy, dressed in a white saree, accepted the honour and called the moment "surreal," thanking the jury, her producers, her cast, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Other Competition titles receiving high praise included fest opener, La Grazia (Mubi) from Paolo Sorrentino and starring longtime collaborator Toni Servillo; Kathryn Bigelow's return with ensemble pic A House of Dynamite (Netflix); Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starrer The Smashing Machine (A24) from Benny Safdie; Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried; Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein (Netflix) led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi; Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia (Focus) with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice, among others as reported by Deadline.

Check out the complete list.

Venice Film Festival 2025 – Winners List

Golden Lion – Father Mother Sister Brother, dir: Jim Jarmusch

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize – The Voice of Hind Rajab

Silver Lion Best Director – Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine

Special Jury Prize – Sotte le Nuvole, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Best Screenplay – Valerie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d'oeuvre

Best Actor – Toni Servillo, La Grazia

Best Actress – Xin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All

Marcello Mastroianni Award (Best New Young Actor/Actress) – Luna Wedler, Silent Friend

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film – Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia

Horizons (Orizzonti) Awards

Best Film – En El Camino, dir: David Pablos

Best Director – Anuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees

Special Jury Prize – Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto

Best Actor – Giacomo Covi, A Year of School

Best Actress – Benedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella

Best Screenplay – Ana Cristina Barragan, Hiedra

Best Short Film – Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren

Venice Classics

Best Documentary on Cinema – Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith

Best Restored Film – Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie

Venice Immersive

Grand Prize – The Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen

Special Jury Prize – Less Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Negar Motevalymeidanshah

Achievement Prize – A Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes

(With inputs from ANI)

