Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ collects Rs 100 crore at Box Office

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been the talk of the town all night since its release. Allu Arjun has elevated Pushpa Raj's character to new heights. It is one of those movies that has set a precedent for box office success. The film has now surpassed the Rs100 crore mark in its Hindi version, adding to its already impressive list of accomplishments.

The film was originally made in Telugu, however, it has been dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Incredibly, the picture is a box office success in every language it has been released in. It has become extremely popular all across the world. The audience, cricketers, social media influencers, and renowned actors in the profession have not only appreciated the film's beauty but have also followed the internet trend that the film has started. Famous celebrities from several areas have imitated Superstar Allu Arjun's style.

#PushpaHindi Hits The 100 Crore Mark In Its Seventh Weekend https://t.co/r4rZJ2Uw8v — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) January 30, 2022

The film grossed almost INR 350 crores at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in the previous year, 2021, and one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The film's songs, such as 'Srivalli,' 'Sami Saami,' 'Eyy Bidda,' 'Idhi Naa Adda,' and 'Oo Antava,' have received over 1 billion views on YouTube.

The film was released during the pandemic, when people were taking precautions when going to the movies, yet the film's popularity drew many out of their homes. When the audience expected more light-hearted films, Allu Arjun and his character surprised them. The actor created a larger-than-life figure who stole the show with his flawless performance. The film has already been available on the OTT platform, but audiences are still coming to theatres to experience the thrill.

On December 17, 2021, the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana star in the film, which is directed by Sukumar. In addition to Telugu, the film has also been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.