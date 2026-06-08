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Hina Khan hits back after getting trolled for calling out Shilpa Shinde's fake sexual harassment claim: 'We shall not stoop low'

Hina Khan responded to trolling amid her ongoing feud with Shilpa Shinde, urging fans to stay kind and avoid hate. The dispute, reignited after Shilpa’s podcast comments, has led to a heated social media exchange between the two actors.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

Hina Khan hits back after getting trolled for calling out Shilpa Shinde's fake sexual harassment claim: 'We shall not stoop low'
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Actor Hina Khan has responded to online trolling amid her ongoing feud with Shilpa Shinde, urging fans to remain kind and avoid spreading negativity on social media. She shared a strong message on Instagram asking followers not to engage in hate or abusive behaviour.

Hina Khan urges fans to stay kind:

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On Monday, Hina Khan put up an Instagram note, kinda like a reminder to her supporters to pick empathy over anger. She mentioned that even if people have different opinions, the way they react should stay respectful and not slide into online hate, you know.

She also cautioned that she will block anyone who trolls or spreads negativity while using her name and said that even followers won’t be left untouched if they cross the line. Hina underlined 'we shall not stoop low to make a point' and then urged everyone to keep things constructive, with more positivity.

What triggered the controversy:

The problem really snowballed after Shilpa Shinde recently said on a podcast that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and then later she settled it. I mean, her words sort of brought back all that old friction she had with Hina Khan for years. After that, Hina responded pretty strongly on social media. She called the whole act 'shameful' and also raised questions about how serious allegations can be twisted or misused whenever people are in a dispute.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2026: How to watch in India and what to expect from iOS 27, macOS 27 and more

Social media war continues:

Shilpa later put out a video, criticising Hina a bit, like she was really accusing her of getting more publicity through personal issues, and all of that. Then Hina bounced back again through Instagram stories, with these sharp remarks about accountability and justice, and it just kept fuelling the whole online argument, even more.

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