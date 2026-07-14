Hina Khan bashes Shilpa Shinde for mocking her cancer battle, Rocky Jaiswal says 'she doesn't deserve respect'

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal slammed Shilpa Shinde after she mocked Hina’s cancer battle. The feud reignited after Shilpa admitted that her sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer was fake.

Actress Hina Khan and husband Rocky Jaiswal hit back at Shilpa Shinde after she mocked Hina’s cancer battle, reigniting their feud following Shilpa’s confession that her sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was fake.

Hina and Rocky react to Shilpa’s confession

In a joint vlog with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan said Shilpa’s admission was 'shameful' and dangerous for real victims. What would have happened if the man had killed himself? No one will trust actual victims anymore because sexual assault is a serious accusation, according to Hina.

She also wondered how Shilpa was given another job by the same producer. 'Is integrity a thing?' Genuine survivors are harmed by false charges, Rocky Jaiswal continued. 'Respect is not due to individuals such as Shilpa Shinde. He claimed, 'She was a guilty person who used her gender and sexual assault, and she left the show for her whims and fancies.' After that, Hina said that Shilpa was seeking applause for the confession, but it backfired. 'She says I commented on her confession for publicity. I never spoke a word about her for 10 years. Shilpa spoke about my illness.'

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Shilpa mocks Hina’s cancer battle

After Hina stated that the producer was the 'real victim,' the conflict intensified. She expressed disbelief that Shilpa was rehired by the same producer and claimed that unfounded accusations were utilised 'to win, to score, to settle without the utilisation of Law. Shilpa responded by posting a video that was directed at Hina.

'You have sicknesses and family deaths, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde to get attention? 'You have already been widely published,' she remarked. 'Please release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes because they have courage,' Hina sarcastically tagged the Prime Minister and the Law Minister on Instagram Stories.