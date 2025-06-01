Reshammiya set the stage on fire with a sold-out, record-smashing concert at Jio Garden, BKC. He took his fans by surprise when he asked the cheering audience whether they preferred his singing in a 'regular' tone or 'nasal' manner.

Himesh Reshammiya has often faced backlash over his singing style with some critics labelling it ‘nasal’. However, the singer has not let the criticism deter him and continued to produce chart-topping hits like Tera Suroor, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Jhalak Dikhlaja among others. Recently during his live performance in Mumbai, the singer addressed the long-running controversy surrounding his distinctive voice and signature sound, which garnered both acclaim and mockery.

Reshammiya set the stage on fire with a sold-out, record-smashing concert at Jio Garden, BKC. The music producer-composer-turned-actor delivered a power-packed performance that had fans in a frenzy, with his chart-topping hits that continue to resonate across generations. The crowd erupted in euphoria as he performed Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Hookah Bar, Tandoori Nights, and more. However, he took his fans by surprise when he asked the cheering audience whether they preferred his singing in a 'regular' tone or 'nasal' manner. After singing two lines of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, he asked the audience, "Thoda regular gau yaa naak se?" (Should I sing in a regular style or nasally?)



Earlier in an interview, Reshammiya stated, "Aaj toh nasal ki baat bhi nahi kar rahe hain (Nobody is even talking about my nasal singing these days). Many people did nasal singing after me. So many of my songs became hits." He proudly asserted his influence on others, marking his place in Bollywood music history. Reshammiya’s concert saw an unconventional turn-up with no celebrity cameos on stage, however, the audience was star-studded, with celebrity attendees including Farah Khan, Veer Pahariya, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee.

During the concert, Reshammiya also gave his views on the ongoing controversy involving Paresh Rawal’s exit from Here Pheri 3. While performing his unforgettable song, Jhoome Raat from Hera Pheri 2, paused for a brief moment and praised Rawal for his work in the two Hera Pheri movies. “Hera Pheri 1', he was fantastic, 'Hera Pheri 2', he was fantastic, he was also great in" he was heard saying. Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya also shared a few glimpses of his concert on Instagram with the caption that read, “Jai MATADI Let’s Rock thanks for the Historic response to our sold-out show of Cap Mania Tour at Jio Garden BKC.” Also, one of the celebrity attendees, filmmaker Farah Khan gave a shout-out to the singer, calling it the “concert of the year.”