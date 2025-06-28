Several celebs from the television and film industry have mourned the untimely demise on social media, including Punjabi singer-actor Himanshi Khurana.

The entire nation is currently mourning the sudden demise of actress Shefali Jariwala. According to the report, the 42-year-old died on June 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving her friends and followers heartbroken. Several celebs from the television and film industry have mourned the untimely demise on social media, including Punjabi singer-actor Himanshi Khurana, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 with Shefali.

Himanshi's post

Taking to her Instagram, Himanshi shared an old picture with Shefali Jariwala and captioned, "Bigg Boss, that place is cursed, I think". It is worth noting that Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla had also passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack.

About Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after giving an iconic hit music video 'Kaanta Laga'. Her career didn't stop there; she has also appeared on several reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye, where she shared the stage with her husband Parag Tyagi.

Not many know that Shefali had featured in the 2004 superhit movie 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', opposite Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra.

