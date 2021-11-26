'Hiccups & Hookups' review: Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar shine in this refreshing take on dating and relationships

Cast: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra

Director: Kunal Kohli

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Ratings: 3 Stars

'Hiccups & Hookups' series review

Vasudha Rao (Lara Dutta), a 39-year old single mother is living with her teenage daughter Kay aka Kavanya Khatter (Shinnova) at her commitment-phobic younger brother Akhil Rao's (Prateik Babbar) home. The series explores sexual escapades of Vasudha, Kay, and Akhil as the three of the them deal with their romantic relationships with different people.

After being cheated on and recently divorced, Vasudha is aiming to get back in the dating game through 'Kechup', the dating app founded by her brother. Encouraged by her brother and her friend Fatty aka Fatima (essayed by Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra), Vasudha's search for casual sex leads to crazy adventures. Meanwhile, her rebellious daughter Kay is confused in her dating life and Akhil is struggling to start a steady relationship.

What stands out in the entire series is the sibling relationship shared between Prateik Babbar and Lara Dutta's characters. Their unfiltered talks about dating and casual sex are the highlight of this comedy drama. Set in Bengaluru, the series tries to promote healthy discussions on sex and relationships, the hush-hush topics in the Indian households.

The series is helmed by Kunal Kohli who has earlier directed successful romantic dramas such as 'Hum Tum' and 'Fanaa'. Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar are brilliant as the sister-brother duo and match each other well. Shinnova as Kay impresses in her debut. Mukesh Chhabra, popular casting director who has cast for the series as well, adds the humour in the show as Lara's boss. Indira Bisht's writing is effective and layered. Sneha Khanwalkar, who has composed for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' is fantastic as the music director for the series.

Lionsgate Play's first Indian original is a heartwarming tale centered on modern-day dating and relationships across two generations. 'Hiccups & Hookups' starts streaming on the Lionsgate Play platform from November 26.