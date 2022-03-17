Here's why Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Project K' is getting delayed

Nag Ashwin's next film, tentatively titled 'Project K', starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The big-budget science fiction film recently completed its first few schedules with the two Bollywood stars and the 'Baahubali' actor.

Fans would have to wait a little longer for its release because the film is taking too long to complete. Now, as per a media report, the real reason behind its delay has been revealed. A source close to the production team has disclosed that the Nag Ashwin directorial cannot be shot in a single stretch because of its genre.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, a source close to the makers has said that the makers have to film just for seven-eight days every month because the science-fiction drama involves gadgets and property, and it is taking a lot of time. The makers start the shoot every month after getting the set and property ready, as per the source who also added that 80-90 days of the shoot has been divided into a few days for several months. Thus, it is understandable that the film's release will be delayed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas recently starred in the romantic-thriller 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde that released on March 11. Deepika Padukone led the complicated relationship drama 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Amitabh Bachchan portrayed a football coach in the sports drama 'Jhund' that hit the screens on March 4.



Nag Ashwin's last feature film 'Mahanati', a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, was a huge blockbuster. It earned several awards and received critical acclaim too. With 'Project K', the director plans to go pan-India as he has roped in three of the biggest stars from Indian cinema - Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh.