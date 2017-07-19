Here's why Nawazuddin Siddiqui enjoys doing grey roles!

to his credit, powerhouse actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has attained the status of one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

With films like ?Gangs of Wasseypur?, ?Kick?, ?Haraamkhor? and ?Bajrangi Bhaijaan? to his credit, powerhouse actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has attained the status of one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

The 43-year-old actor, who does justice to every character he portrays on-screen, told ANI in an exclusive interview that he enjoys portraying grey characters.

?I like doing grey roles. I feel grey roles are somewhat near to humorous. I find such characters very realistic and enjoy doing them. They have more depth and more complexity,? he said.

While speaking about Tiger Shroff's huge female fan base, Nawazuddin, on a lighter note, said, ?Now we have decided that Tiger will play a grey role in next film and I will do a purely hero kind of role.?

He will again be seen portraying a grey character in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film ?Munna Michael?. The film marks first collaboration of Tiger and Nawazuddin.

On being asked about his preparation for the role, Nawaz said, ?I can't dance like Tiger and that's for sure, but I have tried my best. No role is easy. You have to prepare for all, but dancing was new for me. Tiger dances with such ease and if I could do even percent equal to him, then it will be a big achievement for me. I was very scared but it was a kind of experiment.?

The ?Haraamkhor? actor was recently spotted in the national capital promoting ?Munna Michael,? along with Tiger Shroff and debutant Nidhi Agarwal.

The film will hit the theatres on July 21.

