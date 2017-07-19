Headlines

Billionaire Anil Agarwal eyes made-in-India chip in 2.5 years, US giant makes $400 million move

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Meet Delhi’s richest woman with net worth over Rs 84,000 crore, her business is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

Billionaire Anil Agarwal eyes made-in-India chip in 2.5 years, US giant makes $400 million move

DNA test of Pakistan's university

Health benefits of garlic

AI imagines Honey Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, other rappers as Indian monks

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

DNA test of Pakistan's university

DNA: What is the right age to give smartphones to children?

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Here's why Nawazuddin Siddiqui enjoys doing grey roles!

to his credit, powerhouse actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has attained the status of one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2017, 06:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With films like ?Gangs of Wasseypur?, ?Kick?, ?Haraamkhor? and ?Bajrangi Bhaijaan? to his credit, powerhouse actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has attained the status of one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

The 43-year-old actor, who does justice to every character he portrays on-screen, told ANI in an exclusive interview that he enjoys portraying grey characters.

?I like doing grey roles. I feel grey roles are somewhat near to humorous. I find such characters very realistic and enjoy doing them. They have more depth and more complexity,? he said.

While speaking about Tiger Shroff's huge female fan base, Nawazuddin, on a lighter note, said, ?Now we have decided that Tiger will play a grey role in next film and I will do a purely hero kind of role.?

He will again be seen portraying a grey character in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film ?Munna Michael?. The film marks first collaboration of Tiger and Nawazuddin.

On being asked about his preparation for the role, Nawaz said, ?I can't dance like Tiger and that's for sure, but I have tried my best. No role is easy. You have to prepare for all, but dancing was new for me. Tiger dances with such ease and if I could do even percent equal to him, then it will be a big achievement for me. I was very scared but it was a kind of experiment.?

The ?Haraamkhor? actor was recently spotted in the national capital promoting ?Munna Michael,? along with Tiger Shroff and debutant Nidhi Agarwal.

The film will hit the theatres on July 21.

Ends PS/SS

NNNN

ANI

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE