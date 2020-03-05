Here's why Chris Hemsworth felt 'embarrassed' while shooting with Randeep Hooda for 'Extraction'

Thor aka Chris Hemsworth needs no introduction and while he received a warm welcome in India during the shoot of his Netflix film, the Avengers actor said that he was "blown away" by the love he received from the people of India. Chris was in India last year to shoot for his upcoming action-drama, Extraction, which is predominantly set in the subcontinent. The fan mania and logistics were also responsible for the crew to be shifted to a quiet suburb near Bangkok, Thailand, but Chris has fond memories of the time he spent in India.

"We had such a great time in India. People were beyond welcoming. I’ve never had that kind of response. I was blown away. I thought I was Beatles or something. It gives you a false sense of security. I felt more important than I was. When I go back to Australia, no one cares," he said.

Indian actor Randeep Hooda plays a key role in the film too, so does newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The "God of Thunder" had some of the kindest things to say about his Indian co-stars Randeep and Rudhraksh.

"With Randeep, it’s wonderful. Our first introduction was… We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed. He (Randeep) wasn’t angry at me. He has been great to work with. And then we’ve had little moments of quiet dialogue," Chris said.

Extraction is based on an original script by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and is scheduled to release on April 24.