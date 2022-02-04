Here's when Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Love Hostel' will release

Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer romantic-thriller 'Love Hostel' premiere date is out, and the movie is all set to entertain you from 25 February. Shanker Raman's directorial is a 'love on the run,' entertainer, and it will premiere on ZEE5.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the basic plot of 'Love Hostel' revolves around a couple (Vikrant and Sanya) being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). Love Hostel is set against the backdrop of rustic North India, and it showcases the struggle of love in a selfish, merciless world, that leads to mayhem and chaos.

Director, Shanker Raman said that 'Love hostel' is at its core a “love on the run” film. He further said that it has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Raman even asserted that along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, he is certain that Love Hostel will thrill the audience with its exciting content.

In our exclusive conversation, Sanya Malhotra opened up on working under Shah Rukh Khan's production banner and said, "It's a very special feeling, to be honest, it feels like a dream (laughs) to work in a film by Red Chillies. When that announcement came I was quite excited, I was shivering, I posted it on Instagram. Produced by Red Chillies was enough (chuckles). I hope that he texts me, hoping that he watches some of the rushes we have shot till now. Kuch bolenge toh main bohot khush ho jaungi!"

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar,' with Abhimanyu Dasani, and she impressed the masses with her acting skills. On the other side, Vikrant Massey stunned everyone with his role of Rishabh Saxena in the romantic thriller 'Haseen Dilruba' with Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane.