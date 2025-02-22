Director Shoojit Sircar revealed that Abhishek's weight gain in I Want To Talk was fueled by a specific food item, which played a key role in helping him achieve the desired look.

Abhishek Bachchan underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his film role, gaining a noticeable belly, which he confirmed was achieved naturally, without the use of prosthetics. Director Shoojit Sircar revealed that Abhishek's weight gain was fueled by a specific food item, which played a key role in helping him achieve the desired look.

On an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Sen found themselves on the hot seat. When asked about the main ingredient besan, Abhishek correctly responded that it's a key component of ‘Bhujia’. His accurate answer prompted director Shoojit Sircar, who was seated beside Ahilya Bamroo on the show, to share a humorous anecdote.

Shoojit Sircar shared a lighthearted story about Abhishek Bachchan's affection for Bhujia. Sircar recalled his first meeting with Abhishek, where he jokingly asked him to gain weight for a film role. Abhishek's response was to lift up his shirt and ask how much weight he needed to gain. Sircar continued, "Abhishek joked that since everyone usually asks him to get six-pack abs, he was excited to gain weight for this film role. He said, 'I'll eat bhujia!'"

After hearing his story, Abhishek chimed in, "I don't eat bhujia, I drink bhujia!" He humorously explained that during his boarding school days, they didn't have bowls, so they would eat bhujia straight from glasses instead.

Abhishek pointed at his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and teased, "And I've noticed that you've taken this from me, right or wrong?" Amitabh playfully retaliated, "You've taken so much from me, it's only fair that I take a little something too!" The audience erupted in laughter as the father-son duo continued their lighthearted banter, leaving everyone in stitches.

Abhishek's I Want To Talk is a powerful exploration of human resilience, love, and the will to live, following a man's emotional journey as he faces a terminal illness. Reviews for the film have been largely positive, with his performance and the movie's depiction of resilience receiving praise. However, some critics have pointed out plot gaps and areas for improvement.