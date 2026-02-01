Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours: 'Most people were expecting some sort of punch-up'

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan ended rivalry rumours after a warm and friendly meeting at a public event. Their respectful interaction impressed fans and highlighted the strong professionalism that exists within Bollywood.

Bollywood has often speculated about a rivalry between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, especially when Hrithik became an overnight sensation in the early 2000s with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Many people thought that the media-created conflict between two stars showed actual animosity. The restaurateur who observed their interaction at the restaurant revealed all details about the event.

A friendly encounter in the spotlight:

Restaurateur AD Singh, who runs a successful restaurant, described watching the two stars greet each other during the peak of these rumours. The atmosphere developed a tense situation because people wanted to see how Shah Rukh would respond to Hrithik's unexpected rise to fame. Singh reported that when Hrithik entered the restaurant, the customers appeared to stop breathing because they anticipated a fight between the two men. 'Most people were anticipating a fight or some harsh words. Instead, Shah Rukh walked toward Hrithik after he stood up. They shared a warm embrace while Shah Rukh expressed his admiration for Hrithik's achievements. Hrithik returned the gesture,' Singh explained.

Respect over rumours:

AD Singh described the meeting as a 'very nice moment', which proved that the alleged competitiveness between them was only a minor rivalry. The two actors demonstrated their mutual respect through their friendly behaviour, which showed that people in Bollywood maintain better relationships than what news reports indicate.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his upcoming film King, which features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and other actors and will be released in December 2026. Hrithik Roshan is preparing to direct Krrish 4 as he takes over the franchise which his father Rakesh Roshan established. This memorable encounter from the early 2000s also serves as a reminder that media speculation and rumours often paint a picture far from reality. Despite reports of tension between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, their meeting showed that mutual respect, professionalism and genuine goodwill often define the relationships between stars in Bollywood.