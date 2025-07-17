Here's how Salman Khan is preparing hard for Battle of Galwan: 'Abhi thoda sa zyada time...'

Salman revealed that he is preparing hard to endure tough conditions while shooting in Ladakh for Battle of Galwan.

Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The actor recently revealed that the preparation has been physically demanding, with the difficulty level increasing day by day. Unlike in Sikandar, the prep this time requires high-intensity action, hence the actor is training hard ahead of the shooting schedule.



How is Salman Khan preparing for Battle of Galwan?

In the upcoming film, Salman is set to play the role of an Army officer, for which he has started prepping for the role. "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day, every hour, it gets more and more difficult. But you have to give it a lot more time now. Pehle ek do hafte mein ho jata tha, abhi thoda sa zyada time lagta hai. But I have been working out, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. Iss film mein woh sab karne ni zarorat hai. Like Sikandar, the action was different. But, here it is a lot more physical,” he told PTI.



Further, Salman revealed that he is preparing hard to endure tough conditions while shooting in Ladakh. “Aisa na ho ke action karte karte behosh ho jao. So, for that, training is very important. Sign karte waqt aisa laga 'it is amazing', but it is a very difficult film to do because from 20 days in Ladakh, 7-8 days will be in the water, thanda thanda paani (smiles)," he added with a smile on his face. The film will reportedly go on floors this month.



When will Battle of Galwan be released?

Salman also gave an update on the Battle of Galwan’s release date. This time, he has skipped the Eid release and said the film will either release in January or June 2026. He said, "Eid pe kisi aur picture ko le aayenge, aur phir Diwali pe bhi leke aayenge." Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming film is based on the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 1962. The movie focuses on the hand-to-hand combat, aiming to depict the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers during this significant border clash. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role.