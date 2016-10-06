Here's how Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma will promote 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' without Fawad Khan

Ranbir, Anushka to take reins to promote 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Karan Johar's directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has created quite a lot of buzz thanks to its heart-stirring music and well-packaged trailer, but also faced backlash due to the cameo of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, following which the makers have put a strong promotional plan in place.

With a few days left for the film to open in cinema houses on October 28, the makers plan to promote the film in the last 15 days. "We are grateful to our fans for their love and support for the trailer, songs and music. We definitely have plans to promote the film. We will be doing events and going on reality shows," sources said.

Post the Uri attack, MNS had raised objection to Pakistani actors working in Hindi film industry. Also, it had threatened it would not allow the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Johar, however, came out in support of his actor friend Fawad Khan.

Now, the promotions will be fronted by the film's lead stars Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. "We are waiting for Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor to kick start the promotions as they are busy with their prior commitments. They will be there to promote the film from mid October," sources said.

Anushka is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be part of the promotions. All four Karan, Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya will promote the film. Fawad Khan is having a special appearance so he won't be promoting the film," it added.

Both the Bombay Velvet stars have already started the promotions through video messages and social networking sites. Surprisingly, the Sarbjit actress hasn't done anything yet from her end to spread the word about this romantic-drama film.

Sources in the trade circle reveal that once the matter (the political situation) cools down, the makers will kick start the marketing campaign for the film.