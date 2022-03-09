Here's how Amitabh Bachchan and Rajamouli are associated with Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas is geared up to amaze his die-hard fans with periodic love-saga 'Radhe Shyam.' The film stars Prabhas with Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles, and it revolves around Vikramaditya's (Prabhas) attempt to save his love Prena (Pooja). Apart from these two, Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shiva Rajkumar and director SS Rajamouli are also associated with the film. Actor Prabhas, posted a special note, acknowledging their inputs in the film, and said, "Thank you for making #RadheShyam so special @amitabhbachchan Sir, @nimmashivarajkumar Sir, @therealprithvi Sir & @ssrajamouli Sir.

Check out Prabhas' post

These personalities have voiced the film in different languages, and their magnetic voice has made the film special. Recently, in group interaction, when Prabhas was asked about it by DNA, he said, "This so-called norm is not staying here much longer, and it has already started. Everybody wants to enjoy a good film. Even you want to go (and watch) a Telugu film. Everyone wants to make one film. It's better for us to fight with a perception of making a film bigger than China, or produce at par of Hollywood, or even bigger than that. That is a bigger fight... Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam... we are all one. Films should be considered as one product, regardless of the language. So, it's (the change in perception) going to come, it will come. But even for that, we have to take a lot of risks, we need to push ourselves more, and we are doing it."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam; a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022.