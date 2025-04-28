Despite fans eagerly anticipating his return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal has reportedly grown tired of playing the role in the popular franchise.

Hera Pheri is an iconic Bollywood film, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte is one of its most memorable characters, brought to life by Paresh Rawal's portrayal. The role has become synonymous with the actor, and fans eagerly anticipate his reprise as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. However, over time, Paresh began to feel trapped by the role's immense popularity.

Despite fans eagerly anticipating his return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal has reportedly grown tired of playing Babu Rao in the Hera Pheri franchise. In a recent interview, he likened the role to a "gale ka fanda" (a noose around his neck), implying it's suffocating him. Interestingly, this sentiment dates back to 2007 when, shortly after Phir Hera Pheri's release, Paresh Rawal approached filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and R. Balki, seeking a new role to break free from Babu Rao's image. He even proposed playing a similar-looking character with a different twist. However, Vishal declined, citing his disinterest in remakes. This revelation raises questions about Paresh Rawal's involvement in Hera Pheri 3.

Further, Paresh Rawal expressed his candid views on movie sequels, stating that most repeat the same formula without innovation. He believes sequels should take characters in new directions, leveraging their existing goodwill, but often sees a lack of creativity due to "mental bankruptcy or lethargy." For those unaware, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are reuniting for Hera Pheri 3, reprising their iconic roles. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is slated for release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal also made the shocking claim that he drank his own urine which helped him recover from a knee injury sustained during the filming of Ghatak Action director Veeru Devgan suggested this unconventional remedy, which Rawal credited for his healing after a hospital visit left him fearing his acting career was over.