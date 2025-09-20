Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show faces a Rs 25 crore lawsuit from Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala for allegedly using Baburao’s character without permission.

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s Netflix venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has now found itself in serious legal trouble. The controversy erupted after the show featured a skit revolving around Hera Pheri’s legendary character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, originally played by Paresh Rawal.

The producer of the comedy cult, Firoz Nadiadwala, has accused the team of illegally using the name and likeness of the character without seeking permission, and has taken the matter to court with a whopping Rs 25 crore lawsuit.

In an official statement, Nadiadwala did not hold back. He said, “Baburao is not just a character, but the very soul of Hera Pheri. This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation.”

The producer further stressed that Baburao is a registered trademark owned by his family, making it legally protected. He has demanded that Netflix and the show’s makers remove all skits and content featuring the character immediately, issue a public apology within 24 hours, and promise never to use the character again without proper authorization. Along with this, Nadiadwala is also seeking damages worth Rs 25 crore, warning of strict legal action if the demands are ignored.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, who is representing the Hera Pheri producer, launched a sharp attack on the Kapil Sharma team. She stated, “The unauthorised use of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement. It is blatant theft for commercial gain. These rights have been lawfully earned and zealously protected, and will now be defended with full legal force. No one has the liberty to treat a creative legacy as a free-for-all.”

At present, the Kapil Sharma show’s team has not yet issued a response to the legal notice. However, this battle between one of Bollywood’s most loved film franchises and India’s biggest comedy star is already grabbing nationwide attention, with fans waiting to see what unfolds next.