Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

Fans of the iconic Hera Pheri franchise will have to wait longer for the third instalment. Director Priyadarshan recently confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will not go into production this year due to ongoing legal disputes over the film’s rights.

Confusion over film and music rights:

Priyadarshan explained that the delay is caused by ownership disputes, which created various conflicts about film rights. He said that some people claimed film rights while others asserted their rights to the music. He also mentioned that Bhushan Kumar has publicly claimed ownership of the film's music rights. The project requires dispute resolution before it can proceed to the next stage.

No production in 2026:

Priyadarshan answered the question about filming for this year with a definitive response, which he stated: 'Definitely not this year.' The 2026 return of their favourite trio will now require fans to wait a longer period.

Fan reactions:

The news has disappointed fans across social media, who have been eagerly anticipating the return of the Hera Pheri gang. Some people expressed their displeasure about the delayed release, but others called for them to stay patient because the film could only achieve its best quality after the legal matters were settled. Hera Pheri 3 will remain incomplete because of the ongoing legal issues, which prevent any further development work. The situation leaves fans in a state of uncertainty about when they will receive new information regarding the project's progress.