Hema Malini’s Sholay stunt double reveals details about her romance with Dharmendra: ‘Set pe toh…’

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, the action drama film 'Sholay' was first released in theatres on August 15, 1975.

As Sholay completes its 50th anniversary, Hema Malini's body double revealed insights into the love story of Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who have been married for over 40 years.

Hema-Dharmendra’s romance

Reshma Pathan, who performed all the stunts for Hema Malini in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 cult classic, opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who were romantically involved with each other during the shoot.

“Hum sabko pata tha ke Hemaji aur Dharamji ka ishq chal raha hai (we all on the set knew that they are dating). But they never showed that on the set. They were always professional on the set. Set pe toh alag alag hi rehte the (on the set, they spent most of the time away from each other),” Reshma said.

“Phele ke log, alag alag hi hote the aur set pe nahi dhikhate the (Actors from the old days were really different in private and didn't reveal it on set). So, Hemaji and Dharamji never let their love for each other show on the set. They were in the same hotel, but in different rooms. In the free time, Dharamji used to be with his team, and Hemaji used to spend time with her team, which included me too,” she added.

“Today, I feel proud to see them still together. They are an icon and inspiration for all the couples,” Reshma said.

Reshma shared her experience working on Sholay

“I got respect after the film, which I didn’t get for any other project. I have worked a lot with Hema ji. She used to ask for me in every film…. We used to sit together, eat together, she used to take me to her place,” Reshma shared.

“Today, people remember the scene where tonga hits a rock and falls… Well, the film team forgot to replace the real wheel with the duplicate wheel, and the tonga fell on me after hitting the rock. It was retained in the film, but that was the planned scene. It is a memorable scene, but little do people know that I got 17 stitches on left leg, bruised my right leg and hurt my back,” she continued.

“I refused to accept the money, but my master asked me to take it saying, ‘He is giving it because he is happy with your shot’. That’s when I accepted the moment from him,” she concluded.

About the film

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, the action drama film 'Sholay' was first released in theatres on August 15, 1975. The film was produced by GP Sippy, Sasha Sippy and Shaan Uttamsingh under the banner of NH Studios and Sippy Films.

Apart from Bollywood's Big B Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Satyendra Kapoor, Govardhan Asrani, Mac Mohan, and Alankar Joshi are in the lead roles in this film.

Also read: War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…