Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…

On her birthday, a Bollywood trivia shines light on Hema Malini’s bold same-sex scene with Parveen Babi in the 1983 film Razia Sultan, considered one of Indian cinema’s first depictions of a lesbian romance. The film faced major controversy and flopped at the box office.

Bollywood has gradually become more open in portraying bold themes, LGBTQ+ relationships, and same-sex romances. Films like Deepa Mehta’s Fire (1996), featuring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, and Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) brought LGBTQ+ stories to mainstream audiences. However, the very first depiction of a same-sex relationship in Indian cinema dates back to 1983, in the epic period drama Razia Sultan, starring Hema Malini.

A historical film with big controversy

Razia Sultan, directed by Kamal Amrohi, was based on the life of the 13th-century Delhi Sultanate ruler, Razia Sultan. The film took three years to make and had a massive budget of Rs 10 crore, a huge amount for that time. Unfortunately, despite the grandeur, the film flopped at the box office, earning only Rs 2 crore worldwide. The film’s commercial failure reportedly caused financial losses for the industry and discouraged the director from attempting such an ambitious project again. Alongside Hema Malini, the film featured Parveen Babi and Dharmendra in significant roles.

Hema Malini and Parveen Babi’s bold on-screen romance

One of the most talked-about aspects of Razia Sultan was the same-sex romance between Hema Malini and Parveen Babi, a rare depiction for that era. This bold portrayal attracted major criticism, with audiences unaccustomed to seeing such relationships on screen. Additionally, the film included numerous Urdu dialogues, which confused many viewers. These factors, combined with its extravagant budget and ambitious storyline, contributed to its status as one of Bollywood’s biggest flops.

Despite the controversy, Razia Sultan remains a notable milestone in Indian cinema history, marking Hema Malini’s involvement in what is now considered Bollywood’s first same-sex romance portrayal. On her birthday today, this trivia reminds fans of the legendary actress’s enduring impact on the industry.