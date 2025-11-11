Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

Hema Malini and Esha Deol visited the hospital hours after refuting reports of Dharmendra's death. See pics here

Hema Malini appeared shattered as she was seen outside Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where veteran actor and her husband, Dharmendra, is currently admitted. In the photos and videos that emerged on social media, the actress-turned-politician was observed seated in her car with her daughter, Esha Deol.

The mother-daughter duo visited the hospital hours after refuting reports of Dharmendra's death.

Hema Malini looks shattered

Hema Malini with Esha Deol

Meanwhile, in the wake of growing speculations regarding actor Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini has strongly called out the media reports.

Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Hema Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

Dharmendra's Health Update

As per an update shared by Sunny Deol's team, the veteran actor remains in a stable condition and is under observation.

"Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," as per a statement from Sunny Deol's team.