Hema Malini holds special prayer meet for Dharmendra, gets emotional: 'Humara pyaar sachcha tha'

Hema Malini, along with her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, organised a separate prayer meeting to honour Dharmendra on December 11. The prayer meet was attended by several prominent political figures such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju. During the meet, Hema Malini delivered an emotional speech to honour the life and legacy of her late husband, and recalled his love, support and deep affection for all their children.

What Hema said

Hema stood on the stage with Esha on one side and Ahana on the other and said, “Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. Hum dono ne shaadi ki. Woh mere liye ek bohot hi samarpeet jeevansaathi baney. Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe (The person with whom I enacted love scenes in films became my life partner. Our love was true and we faced all dire situations with strength. We both got married. He became a devoted husband to me. He was a pillar of support and stood by me through each step in life).”

She added, “Mere har nirnay mein unki sammati rahi. Meri dono betiyan, Esha aur Ahana, inke liye ek vaatsalya ke bhare ek pita bane. Bohot pyaar diya, aur unko sahi samay par unki shaadi bhi karayi. Hamare paanch grandchildren, unke liye bohot pyaare nanu bankar… bohot pyaar karte the… Dharam ji unhe dekhkar itne khush ho jaate the. Humse kehte ki ye hamari ek sundar phoolwadi he jise pyaar aur sahaj kar rakhna (He always supported by decisions. My two daughters, Esha and Ahana, became his greatest strengths. He loved them immensely and got them married. Our five grandchildren loved him too and he would be so happy to meet them. He would tell to take care of this family).”

About Hema-Dharmendra

Hema Malini married Dharmendra in 1980. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol. With Hema Malini, Dharmendra had two daughters: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

