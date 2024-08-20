Twitter
You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Entertainment

Casting couch, assault, sex on demand: Hema committee report reveals shocking cases of exploitation in Malayalam cinema

The Justice Hema Committee report on sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry has been made public

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

Casting couch, assault, sex on demand: Hema committee report reveals shocking cases of exploitation in Malayalam cinema
Representative image
The Justice Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry reveals shocking details of the sexual exploitation of women working in it. The report, which the state government released on Monday, says that in many cases, women have to give sexual favours in order to get opportunities in the industry.

The report that studied the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film Industry has revealed inside details about the industry. The committee comprised chairperson Justice Hema (Former High Court Judge), T Sharada (cine artist), and KB Valsala Kumari (former bureaucrat).

The government has published the report after redacting 63 pages from the original 295-page report. The report stated that the actress assault case in 2017 is not the only such incident in the industry but only that it was reported.

The sexual assault on a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle prompted the constitution of the committee. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused in the case and he is facing prosecution. "The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore, cautions: 'Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar'!" the report begins with this paragraph.

It is revealed from the statements that production controller or whoever gives a role in cinema, first approaches the woman/girl or even if it's the other way around, is told that she has to make "adjustments" and "compromise". The words are very familiar among women in Malayalam industry and they are asked to be available for sex on demand, the report says.

Women in cinema are often accompanied by family and close relatives, as they don't feel safe to stay alone in the accommodation arranged for them. "In most of the hotels where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication. Many women have stated that knocking will not be polite or decent but, they repeatedly bang at the door, by force. On many occasions, they felt that the door would collapse and men would make an entry into the room by force", the report said.

The committee report also highlights an incident where one actress had to act as a wife of a person who previously sexually assaulted her. "...on the next day, she had to work with the same man as husband and wife, hugging each other. That was terrible. Because of what was done to her during the shooting, her resentment and hatred had reflected on her face. 17 retakes had to be taken for just one shot. The director criticised her for the situation".

Many men and women artists stated that they are publicly threatened and defamed by publishing various comments and posting certain vulgar pictures, videos, etc. in Facebook and other social media.

They are subjected to trolling also and many messages are circulated through WhatsApp. Various remarks of sexual colour are made in public against them and even photos of penis and other pictures are posted on the wall of the female artists, followed by comments that they will be raped etc, to ridicule, threaten, demoralise and humiliate the female artist.

It has come out in evidence that about ten to fifteen individuals in cinema who are in the forefront of the Malayalam film industry constitute a power group and they are controlling the Malayalam film industry. As per evidence, certain actors in cinema (some of them are also producers, distributors, exhibitors or directors)--all male--gained enormous fame and wealth, and they are in full control the whole Malayalam film industry now.

Many men in the industry stated before us emphatically that many individuals were banned from cinema, including even famous actors. Their names were also stated. If a member from the power group is not pleased with someone in cinema, however efficient he may be, because of even personal prejudice, all the members of the power group join hands, and such person is prevented from working in cinema.

The Hema Committee was formed in response to a 2017 sexual assault case involving an actor and submitted its report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019.

