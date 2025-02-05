A viral video on Reddit shows Vijay and Rashmika leaving a store. While Vijay gets into his car, Rashmika, who's injured from a gym session, is seen struggling to walk and hopping to the vehicle.

Rashmika Mandanna recently earned respect for her professionalism as she attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Chhaava, despite being injured. The actress, who hurt herself during a gym session, was seen hopping on one leg to reach the stage, where her co-star Vicky Kaushal assisted her. Amid this, a video has surfaced showing Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda, seemingly indifferent to her struggles as she hobbled to her car on one leg. The clip has raised eyebrows, with many expecting a more supportive response from him.

A viral video on Reddit shows Vijay and Rashmika leaving a store. While Vijay gets into his car, Rashmika, who's injured from a gym session, is seen struggling to walk and hopping to the vehicle. What's sparking outrage is that Vijay doesn't offer to help her.

Netizens are slamming Vijay for being "insensitive," with comments like "He couldn't even help her get into the car?!" and "Help hi kardeta Liger" (He couldn't even help her, Liger). However, a user defended by saying, “Godi mein uthaake thodi bithayega. She's walking fine.” Take a look at the Reddit post here:

For those unaware, Rashmika sustained a major leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12, 2025. “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)," she posted on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika’s rumoured relationship has been making headlines for a while now. The speculations surrounding their romance began when they starred together in the superhit films, Geetha Govindam and "Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and fans started shipping them off-screen as well.

Earlier, Rashmika’s Animal co-star Ranbir seemingly confirmed their relationship during a promotional event. When asked about her wedding plans, Rashmika gave a sly response, leaving everyone in splits. Vijay, on the other hand, also hinted at being in a relationship, stating that he has dated a co-star before and that everyone has to get married at some point unless they decide not to. Meanwhile, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has publicly confirmed their relationship; their actions and responses have only added fuel to the rumours.