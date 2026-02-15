FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga

Rohit Saraf will play Ranjha in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Heer Ranjha, a modern take on the classic love story, with a newcomer as Heer. Fans are excited to see him bring emotional depth to the iconic character.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga
Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf has been selected to play the male lead in the upcoming romantic film Heer Ranjha. He will perform Ranjha, who acts as the main character of the tale, while the actress playing Heer is expected to be a newcomer. Fans are excited to see Rohit in this role because it will show his emotional depth through difficult acting challenges. The audience maintains a high level of interest in the casting because they want to see how he will portray the iconic character of Ranjha.

The team behind the film:

The film is being presented by Imtiaz Ali, known for his successful romantic movies. Sajid Ali will direct the project. The team behind Heer Ranjha has also worked on Laila Majnu, a romantic drama that became very popular after its re-release. The filmmakers announced that their movie will present an innovative interpretation of the traditional story, which maintains the strong emotional bond of the original version while making it accessible to contemporary viewers.

Also read: Not Jawan, Pushpa, Chhaava; but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar creates history for being...

A modern take on a classic love story:

The film's title was revealed to the public on Valentine’s Day 2026, together with a teaser which generated excitement among the audience. Imtiaz Ali has said the film will speak the 'love language' of today’s generation, while staying true to the timeless emotions of the original story. The movie will use romance and poetry and contemporary storytelling methods to attract both young audiences and people who enjoy traditional romantic films.

The production team plans to start shooting the project in the near future. Fans want to watch Rohit Saraf act while they observe how the new version of the famous love story between Heer and Ranjha unfolds on screen. The film will showcase Imtiaz Ali's storytelling and Sajid Ali's directorial work to deliver viewers an emotional, poetic and romantic experience which revitalises the classic tale for movie theatres.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
