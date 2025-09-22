Heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg: 7 timeless tracks from Assam's singing icon that fans still love

Zubeen Garg, Assam’s iconic singer, has mesmerised fans with his soulful voice and versatile music. From Bollywood hits like 'Ya Ali' to Assamese classics like 'Mon Jai' and 'Kajol Lota,' these seven timeless tracks showcase his enduring legacy and widespread popularity across generations.

Zubeen Garg, the late Assamese music legend, left an indelible mark on the music industry with his soulful voice and versatile compositions. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he recorded over 38,000 songs in 40 languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and more. His music resonated deeply with audiences, making him a beloved figure across India.

Ya Ali (Gangster, 2006)

Arguably, Zubeen Garg’s most iconic Bollywood track, 'Ya Ali' from the movie Gangster, brought him nationwide recognition. The soulful blend of Sufi and rock elements, combined with his heartfelt rendition, made it an instant hit. Even years later, the song remains a fan favourite and a defining moment in his career.

Mon Jai

A timeless Assamese ballad, 'Mon Jai', showcases Zubeen’s ability to convey deep emotions through music. Its poignant lyrics and soothing melody have made it a classic, often regarded as one of the most memorable Assamese songs of his career.

Maya

'Maya' highlights Zubeen’s romantic side. Its melodious tune, paired with heartfelt lyrics, has made it a favourite among listeners who appreciate his expressive vocal style. The song exemplifies his skill at evoking emotion while maintaining musical elegance.

Pakhi Pakhi Aei Mon

Known for its poetic lyrics and soft melody, this Assamese song is another testament to Zubeen’s versatility. His emotive delivery brings out the song’s soul, making it a cherished part of his discography.

Kajol Lota

'Kajol Lota' reflects Zubeen’s deep connection to his Assamese roots. The vibrant rhythm and catchy tune of the song have made it a staple in his live performances and a favourite among regional music lovers.

Dil Tu Hi Bata

This Hindi romantic track highlights Zubeen’s soulful voice, giving depth and warmth to the song’s emotional lyrics. It showcases his ability to seamlessly bridge regional and mainstream Indian music.

Mere Watan

A patriotic song, 'Mere Watan', demonstrates Zubeen’s passion and love for India. His powerful rendition, paired with stirring lyrics, makes this song a moving tribute to the nation.

Zubeen Garg’s music transcends language and genre, resonating with audiences of all ages. His ability to blend emotion, technique, and melody has solidified his place as one of India’s most versatile and beloved singers. Fans continue to celebrate his work, keeping his extraordinary legacy alive.