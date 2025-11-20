'Healthy tradition’: Late Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur tells Delhi HC on husbands giving all assets to wives

Advocate Nayar further told the court that a printout of Sunjay Kapur’s will was shown to him on February 10, 2025.

The dispute over late Sunjay Kapur's estate saw a new turn when Samaira and Kiaan, Karisma Kapoor's children, accused their stepmother Priya Sachdev of fresh misconduct.

On Thursday, Priya Kapur’s representative told the Delhi High Court that it is a “healthy tradition” for a husband to leave all his assets to his wife. The counsel added that this was also followed in the family earlier, noting that Sunjay Kapur’s father had left everything to his wife, Rani Kapur, in his own will. According to PTI, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar said, “There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As in my father-in-law’s will, where everything was given to his wife. It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained.”

Advocate Nayar further told the court that a printout of Sunjay Kapur’s will was shown to him on February 10, 2025. Sunjay had suggested a few changes to the draft at that time, after which the final modifications were made on March 17, 2025, while he was in Goa. He added that both Priya’s will and Sunjay’s will were prepared on the same day, which he said is customary for married couples.

Priya is currently involved in a high-profile legal battle over Sunjay’s estate. The case was filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, with Karisma acting as their legal guardian. The children, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have questioned the authenticity of the will.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a major auto components company. He passed away in June in London while playing a polo match. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev.

