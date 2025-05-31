Hailey Bieber achieved a remarkable milestone by selling her Rhode beauty brand in exchange for a staggering one billion dollar deal. However, divorce rumours were fueled as eagle-eyed fans noticed that her husband Justin Bieber wasn't with her to celebrate this massive success.

Although Justin backed the news on social media, he didn't attent the success event. Rumours have been circulating regarding his financial struggles and issues in his relationship with wife Hailey. As per a report by The Blast, Hailey Bieber had a solo dinner in West Hollywood to celebrate her achievement. The fact that Justin was missing from this party added to the rumours that the duo is having issues with their marriage.

Justin Bieber celebrated his wife's recent billionaire status on social media. However, he didn't caption the picture following backlash for his comment about Hailey's appearance on the Vogue cover.

Check out the post here

Justin simply reposted the deal announcement made by Hailey to his Instagram page, which read, "When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand."

Hailey further thanked her team for the milestone. "I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty. Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you. And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I’ve said, this is only the beginning", she adds.

Justin's Vogue controversy

Justin recently dropped a post about Hailey's Vogue cover appearance. "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken", read the post.

Justin's caption was termed "backhanded" by appalled fans. Following a widespread criticism, he deleted the post later.