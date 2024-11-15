Talking about his son Ayaan, Allu Arjun recently made an interesting statement. He said, “He’s like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal made headlines for mostly wrong reasons. A section of people condemned his portrayal of Ranvijay as violent, promoting toxic masculinity. Well, it comes as a surprise when South superstar Allu Arjun compares his 10-year-old son Ayaan to Ranbir’s character in the film.

Allu Arjun, who will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently appeared as a guest on Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable With NBK on Aha. Talking about his son Ayaan, he said, “He’s like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.”However, Allu highlighted the positive aspect of Ranbir’s character as he added, “He will do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom.” For the unversed, Ranbir plays Ranvijay, a violent man who seeks revenge for his father's assassination attempt in Animal. The character’s obsession with his father in the film knows no boundaries.

In the same interview, Allu also expressed a desire to work along with Ranbir while praising the latter as ‘one of the finest actors in Bollywood’. “He’s just wow. He’s also my personal favourite. I like him a lot, he’s very good.” During the interview, Balakrishna said that he would write a story and if needed direct a movie featuring Ranbir and Allu together after the latter found the idea, “fabulous.” Allu added that his father Allu Aravind will produce it.

Meanwhile, Allu is awaiting the release of his upcoming action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: Rise, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 5, 2024. On the other hand, Ranbir’s forthcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.